Mumbaikars concerned over murky, low-pressure water supply, says Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray

Updated on: 14 August,2024 04:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The widespread problem has irked Mumbai residents, Aaditya claimed and added that it's the first time he has had so many complaints from all around the city.

Mumbaikars concerned over murky, low-pressure water supply, says Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Residents across Mumbai have expressed serious concerns about the quality and quantity of water given to their houses, said Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in his social media post. He said that in recent days, he heard numerous complaints about receiving murky or unclean water, which Mumbaikars believe is contributing to health problems. Furthermore, numerous wards have reported severe drops in water pressure, compounding the problem, he said.


This widespread problem has irked Mumbai residents, Aaditya said and added that it's the first time he has had so many complaints from all around the city.



Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray expressed disappointment with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state government's apparent failure to respond.


"For the past few days, Mumbaikars have been complaining of either murky water or impure water supply, leading to increasing health problems. In some wards, water is coming at less pressure than before. This is the first time I have seen such a large number of complaints from all over Mumbai and BMC & the state government are so unconcerned about Mumbai," the Thackeray scion wrote in his social media post. 

Earlier this year, residents experienced water shortages during the summer, and now they are once again facing reduced water supply in many buildings, chawls, and settlements, the former minister added in his post made on X (formerly Twitter).

He not only demanded immediate action from the authorities but also called on the BMC to hold an urgent press conference to explain the reasons behind the deteriorating water quality and supply issues. Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray suggested that Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani personally address these concerns to reassure the public and provide clear answers.

"If the Municipal Corporation does not want angry Mumbaikars standing at their doorsteps and asking for answers, then they should hold an urgent press conference and reveal why Mumbai is getting dirty water or less water, I demand BMC. It would be better if the municipal commissioner held this press conference himself," he further mentioned in his social media post written in Marathi.

