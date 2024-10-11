The Byculla taluka president of NCP was murdered a few days ago in Mumbai. Three accused have been arrested in the case, but the mastermind remains at large

File pic

Listen to this article NCP leader's murder: Chhagan Bhujbal asks Mumbai top cop to ensure swift justice to victim's family x 00:00

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, demanding justice for Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Byculla taluka chief Sachin Kurmi, who was recently murdered in Byculla a few days ago. Three accused have been arrested in the case, but the mastermind remains at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting with Mumbai's top cop, Bhujbal submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner, urging swift action to arrest the mastermind and deliver justice to Kurmi’s family. He emphasised that the demand will persist until the key perpetrator is caught.

Former legislator Pankaj Bhujbal, NCP Youth State President Suraj Chavan, South Mumbai District President Mahendra Pansare, General Secretary Latif Tamboli, and other party officials and workers were present at the meeting.