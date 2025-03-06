Trained counsellors to provide guidance, direct intervention through law enforcement agencies. Maharashtra Cyber, under ADGP Yashasvi Yadav (IPS), has extended full support to this initiative, emphasising the need for stronger action against digital crimes

Many victims suffer in silence, fearing stigma. Representation Pic/istock

Victims of cyberbullying and sextortion face severe psychological trauma, social isolation, and even tragic consequences. With such cases on the rise, Brush of Hope (BoH), in collaboration with Maharashtra Cyber, has launched a dedicated helpline—022-65366666—to provide immediate counselling, legal assistance, and emergency intervention for victims.

Cybercrime reports indicate a significant surge in sextortion cases, where perpetrators blackmail victims by threatening to leak private images or videos. Many victims, fearing stigma and societal backlash, suffer in silence, leading to mental health struggles, reputational damage, and even self-harm.

Founded in memory of Swara, a postgraduate medical student from Akola who ended her life due to cyberbullying in 2023, BoH operates on a pro bono basis, ensuring financial barriers do not prevent victims from seeking help.

The helpline will be operational six days a week (Monday to Saturday) from 9 am to 8 pm, staffed by experienced counsellors trained by psychiatrist Dr Anjali Chhabria.

It will also offer legal guidance and direct intervention through Maharashtra Cyber and law enforcement agencies. Maharashtra Cyber, under ADGP Yashasvi Yadav (IPS), has extended full support to this initiative, emphasising the need for stronger action against digital crimes.