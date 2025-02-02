Breaking News
One injured in accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Vasai

Updated on: 02 February,2025 12:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

The crash took place at Sativali Ghat in the Vasai area, leaving the WagonR driver seriously injured; both vehicles overturned, causing temporary traffic disruption

Screengrab. Pic/Hanif Patel

A major accident occurred around 8:30 AM today on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in the Mumbai-bound lane, involving a heavy truck and a WagonR car. 


The crash took place at Sativali Ghat in the Vasai area, leaving the WagonR driver seriously injured. Both vehicles overturned, causing temporary traffic disruption. Valiv and highway police swiftly responded, assisted the victims, admitted the injured driver to a private hospital, and worked to restore normal traffic flow.


5 killed, 35 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Gujarat


Five persons were killed and 35 others injured when a private bus carrying pilgrims hailing from Madhya Pradesh fell into a deep gorge in Gujarat's Dang district early Sunday morning, police said.

Among the injured persons, 17 were grievously hurt, they said, adding the victims were on a trip to religious places across various states in the country.

The accident took place at 4.15 am when the bus driver lost control over the wheels near the Saputara hill station

The bus, carrying 48 pilgrims, broke the crash barrier and fell at a depth of about 35 feet into the gorge.

The passengers started at night for Dwarka in Gujarat from Trimbakeshwar, a religious place in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

They made a brief stop at Saputara for tea break before resuming their journey when the accident occurred 2.5 kilometres from the hill station.

The bus driver was among the deceased, comprising three men and two women, according to police.

A total of 35 passengers were taken to the nearby community health centres (CHCs) for treatment, and 17 of them were referred to the civil hospital at Ahwa in the district.

The pilgrims, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, had set out on four different buses on December 23, 2024 on a trip to religious places across various states

Dang Collector Mahesh Patel said the unfortunate incident occurred after one of the four buses carrying the pilgrims fell into the gorge.

Accident mumbai Ahmedabad vasai maharashtra mumbai news

