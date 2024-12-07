A case was registered against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318(4) (cheating), 62 (offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 3(5) (common intention)

Police have arrested two persons hailing from Satara district in Maharashtra for allegedly duping some youths in Palghar under the pretext of helping them in clearing the Agniveer recruitment process, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

The accused, Annasaheb Dhanaji Kakade (30) and Ganesh Kale (27), were arrested by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police, reported PTI.

"The duo posed as influential persons and assured the youths to ensure their recruitment in the Agnipath scheme of the central government for defence forces," senior inspector Suresh Gaikwad of the Virar police station said while sharing an update on the Palghar crime, reported PTI.

The recruitment process was underway at the Jivdani Cricket Ground in Virar since November 28, he said.

"Kakade and Kale went to the ground and approached some candidates, assuring them to help clear the recruitment process. After receiving Rs 1,000 from one candidate as an advance amount, they asked him to get some more youths like him. But as some candidates soon realised that the duo was trying to defraud them, they lodged a complaint with the police," he said while sharing an update on the Palghar crime, reported PTI.

After that, the police nabbed the duo from the spot, he said.

A case was registered against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318(4) (cheating), 62 (offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 3(5) (common intention).

Following their arrest, they were produced before a local court, which remanded them in police custody for five days.

Nine persons booked for cheating job aspirants of Rs 74.4 lakh; link to rail officials being probed

Nine persons, including four members of a family, were booked in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly cheating job aspirants of Rs 74.40 lakh, a police official said on Friday.

The other five accused are believed to be railway personnel, among them a medical officer, the MFC police station official said.

Senior Inspector Dyaneshwar Sable identified one of the accused as Kalyan resident Anant Ballal, who promised the complainant a railway job.

"As per the complainant, Ballal, along with his wife and two children, took money from him between January and May this year but the promised job never materialised. Ballal also got the complainant to meet several persons, who the former claimed were railway officials helping to expedite the process," the official said.

"He even provided the complainant with a fake appointment letter and showed him fabricated emails. We believe the accused has taken Rs 74.4 lakh from the complainant and other job seekers in Roha in Raigad and other places. We are probing if those the complainant met are indeed railway officials or imposters," the official said.

A case of cheating, forgery and other offences has been registered but no arrest has been made, Sable informed.

(With inputs from PTI)