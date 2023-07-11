Palghar: The incident took place on July 8 when the victim, Mobin Shaikh, was returning home after closing his shop of LED lights at Gopcharpada in Virar area

Image used for representation purpose. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Palghar: Three arrested for acid attack on businessman x 00:00

Police have arrested three persons for the acid attack on a 42-year-old businessman following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on July 8 when the victim, Mobin Shaikh, was returning home after closing his shop of LED lights at Gopcharpada in Virar area, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons threw an acid on the victim, who suffered severe burn injuries, senior police inspector Pramod Badakh said.

The crime branch officials examined the CCTV footage of the area, worked on intelligence and technical inputs and nabbed three persons - Mastan Usman Shaikh, Sanket Sharma and Jayesh Tare - on Monday, he said.

The official said Mastan Shaikh had a dispute with the victim.

He allegedly hired the two other accused on a contract of Rs 4 lakh to attack the victim with an acid, the official said, without elaborating on the dispute.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions, the police said.

Mastan Shaikh already had some criminal cases registered against him at Virar police station area, they added.

In a separate case, earlier on June 24, a 22-year-old woman sustained burn injuries after her husband threw acid suspecting on her character in Malwani last week. The victim’s 3-year-old son was also burnt by the acid splash. Both mother and son are undergoing treatment. The accused is identified as Ehsan Ansari (32) and has been booked and arrested by the Malwani police under various Sections of IPC. Ansari has been remanded to police custody. According to the Malwani police, the woman identified as Anjum Ansari has suffered burn injuries on her face and chest while her son Arshad suffered burns on his lips as he was standing close to his mother when his father attacked Anjum.

The couple had got married four years ago but used to have constant fights due to which Anjum had separated from Ansari and started living in a separate rented room near her mother's house located in Azmi Nagar area, Malwani since last year.

As per the statement given to the police by Anjum her husband used to work in the bangle workshop and started bunking the job. He used to spend most of his time at home and did not even give the household expenses to Anjum, due to which there was always a fight between the two.

(With inputs from PTI)