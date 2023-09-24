Passenger train catches fire near Valsad, no casulties

Fire was caused due to a short circuit in the power generator car

A fire broke out in the power generator coach and an adjoining passenger car of the Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express near Valsad on Saturday afternoon.

The smoke and flames were likely due to a short circuit in the power generator car, and spread to the adjoining B1 coach, said local police officials. However, railway officials said they will investigate and ascertain what exactly caused the fire.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur confirmed the development, and said there were no injuries to anyone, and that the train had left for its onward journey after detaching the affected coaches.

“Smoke was noticed in the power car/brake van of train number 22498 which travels between Tiruchchirappalli Junction to Shri Ganganagar Junction while passing Valsad station about 2.20pm. All passengers of adjacent coach were deboarded safely. There were neither any casualties or injuries to anyone. After detaching the affected coach from the train and offering refreshments to all passengers, the train departed from Valsad station for onward journey,” he said.

The Humsafar class train travels between Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu in the south to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan in the north, covering a distance of 3,105.7km in about three days, passing Kalyan and Vasai near Mumbai.