Pune: 27-year-old trekker who went missing near Sinhgad Fort found dead 150 feet below

'Hemang Gala may have fallen due to a rockslide while trekking near Kalyan Darwaza,' says a forest official

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 27-year-old man who had gone missing near Sinhgad Fort while trekking was found dead under the rocks around 150 feet below the structure, an official said.

Hemang Gala may have fallen due to a rockslide while trekking near Kalyan Darwaza, a forest official said. The official further added that his body, which was found in the early hours of the day, had multiple injuries.

Also Read: Thane: Four men lose their way during trek, rescued after 2 hours

"There was a trekking event involving 300 persons at the fort. Fellow trekkers came to know that one from the group had gone missing at 5 pm when the activity was over. Gala's parents had also filed a missing complaint after which a search operation started," said forest official Balasaheb Latke.

"Using searchlights, forest officials and local residents Tanaji Bhosale and Ramesh Khamkar climbed down and found Gala's body under big rocks," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)