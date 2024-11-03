Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised concerns over heightened security for Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, questioning the need for such measures and criticising DGP Rashmi Shukla’s alleged political bias. Raut and Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole argue these actions may impact a fair election process.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has taken aim at Maharashtra's Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, for the recent increase in his security. In a press conference, Raut questioned why the Home Minister felt the need for enhanced protection, suggesting that Fadnavis should clarify the nature of any potential threats.



“Why is our Home Minister so scared? Who wants to attack him? Is it Israel or Libya that he fears? He should inform everyone if there is a specific threat,” Raut remarked, challenging the grounds for heightened security around Fadnavis.



Currently, Fadnavis benefits from a Z-plus security cover, one of the highest levels of protection provided to public figures in India. However, Raut claimed that this cover had been significantly expanded, with around 200 Force One commandos reportedly deployed in Nagpur for his protection. “The Home Minister, who is also a former Chief Minister, has recently increased his security,” Raut said. “The same person who decides security measures for others has increased his own. Suddenly, we see Force One commandos outside his house and around 200 commandos stationed in Nagpur,” he added, underscoring his point.



He also criticised Rashmi Shukla, the state’s Director General of Police (DGP), asking her to provide clarity on the increased security. Raut alleged that Shukla, whom he referred to as “DG of BJP,” has demonstrated partiality towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), potentially compromising the fairness of upcoming elections in Maharashtra.



On Friday, Raut claimed that the assembly elections in Maharashtra could not be conducted fairly if Shukla continued in her role. He went on to recall allegations dating back to 2019, stating, “There are serious accusations against the state's Director General of Police, Rashmi Shukla. In 2019, when our government was forming, she was allegedly working closely with the BJP, tapping our phones and sharing information with Fadnavis about our plans.” Raut raised concerns that with Shukla in charge, a free and fair election could be difficult, adding that the Shiv Sena (UBT) had requested that election control not be assigned to her.



In his comments, Raut also questioned the authority of the Election Commission in Maharashtra, noting that they have stated they lack the right to transfer Shukla. He pointed out a recent precedent in Jharkhand, where a DGP was transferred before the state election, questioning why a similar measure could not be taken in Maharashtra.



Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole also raised concerns about Shukla’s role, sending a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday, requesting her removal. Patole accused Shukla of displaying a “clear bias” against opposition parties, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). In his letter, Patole stated that Maharashtra has seen an increase in incidents of political violence against opposition leaders over the past 20 days, which he alleged were targeted attacks with cases escalating across the state.



The criticism against Fadnavis and Shukla has stirred political debate, with opposition leaders questioning the impartiality of state administration officials ahead of the elections. According to Raut and Patole, ensuring a level playing field and fair conduct of the election process will require addressing what they perceive as undue influence and partiality in the current setup.

(With inputs from ANI)