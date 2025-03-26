Ruling party MLC Bhavana Gawli raise questions on Thackeray refusing to undergo a narco analysis test, demands the Maharashtra government to make its stand clear on the allegations against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader in celebrity manager Disha Salian death case

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Bhavana Gawali, demanded the Maharashtra government to make its stand clear on the allegations against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in celebrity manager Disha Salian death case.

Gawali raised questions on Thackeray refusing to undergo a narco analysis test.

Salian, the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area, six days before the Bollywood actor allegedly died by suicide in his apartment in Bandra.

As per PTI, her father Satish Salian on Tuesday submitted a complaint to the Joint Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, demanding registration of a case against Aaditya Thackeray and others in connection with his daughter's death.

Raising the issue in the legislative council, Gawali, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stated, "The government must make its position clear regarding the allegations levelled against Aaditya Thackeray by the lawyer representing Disha Salian's family. Why is Aaditya Thackeray refusing to undergo a narco test."

Responding to Gawali's query, Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, assured the House that action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the matter, PTI reported.

Satish Salian has also moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a fresh probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter. The HC petition stated that "Disha was raped and murdered, and there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons."

The petition demanded the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and transferring the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Aaditya Thackeray, who represents the Worli assembly constituency in Mumbai, stated that he would respond to the allegations in court.

Disha Salian case: Mahayuti demands Aaditya Thackeray’s resignation

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly witnessed chaos as Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad demanded Aaditya Thackeray’s resignation over his alleged connection in the Disha Salian death case, citing a petition filed by her father. The session was briefly suspended amid protests.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly proceedings were briefly suspended for 10 minutes on Wednesday as tensions flared over the Disha Salian case. Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, from the Eknath Shinde-led faction, demanded that Aaditya Thackeray of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction resign on moral grounds, citing his mention in a petition filed by Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian.

Raising the matter through a point of order, Gaikwad stated, “Disha’s father has named Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the death of Disha Salian.” Drawing a parallel to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde’s recent resignation, Gaikwad insisted that Aaditya Thackeray follow suit. Munde had stepped down from his ministerial post on March 4 after his close associate, Walmik Karad, was arrested in connection with the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

The demand led to a commotion in the house, with the ruling coalition MLAs rushing to the well and shouting slogans. As the uproar escalated, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar was compelled to adjourn the proceedings for ten minutes.

