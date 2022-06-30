Special session of Maharashtra legislature on July 2-3

On the first day, an election for the post of Assembly speaker will be held

File Photo

A two-day special session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from July 2.

The decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting after Eknath Shinde took over as the new chief minister of the state, officials said.

On the first day, election to the post of Assembly speaker will be held, they added.

