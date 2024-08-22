Stallholders refuse to budge, Mount Mary authorities unsure to what extent clarification will help

Work is underway at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount ahead of the Bandra fair. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Stall allotment controversy: No resolution in sight as Bandra fair nears x 00:00

The week-long standoff between Bandra fair stallholders and Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount authorities remains unresolved, despite recent clarifications from the church. The situation is marred with uncertainty as the church remains doubtful whether vendors will proceed with collecting application forms.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its clarification, the church attributed the higher stall prices this year to extensive upgrades aimed at visitor convenience. These improvements include better water supply through rainwater harvesting, upgraded toilet facilities with new sewage lines, and accessibility features like ramps. The authorities also planned a covered area for resting pilgrims, reconstructed paved platforms for stalls and constructed fire-resistant stalls.

Stall owners, who previously paid Rs 1,500 per square foot, have protested the new rate of Rs 3,000 per square foot. The church said that the higher rate applied only to larger stalls, while the average rental per stall was maintained at Rs 1,500 per square foot. “The costs incurred by the basilica were discussed with local bidders by Vice-Rector Fr Sunder Albuquerque on August 9, 2024,” the church stated. “In response to appeals for a revision, the rates were reduced to R900 per square foot, a change personally explained to all resident bidders by Auxiliary Bishop Savio Fernandes on August 12.”

Speaking to mid-day, Fr Albuquerque, expressed concerns about subletting practices, “There are concerns over people subletting the stalls. Why should the general public donors sponsor these entities by reducing the prices further? That is not fair.” He added that the fair has never before been in the eye of such a controversy. “People are being threatened not to take the application forms, and the last date is in the next two days. We may have to change our approach if this continues. There are certain things to be answered, like whether those who took stalls last year are entitled to one this year. We do not know if we can reconsider the price—whether to increase it or bring it down to pacify the agitators,” Fr Albuquerque said.

Protester Speaks

Mobai Gaothan Panchayat’s Alphi D’Souza said, “The church should have put out these clarifications earlier. But the Bandra fair no longer has a place for the indigenous people who started it. We have been asking for reserved stalls for our cultural revival, but this has not been given much attention.”