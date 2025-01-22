Running coach Savio D’Souza blazes trail in half marathon to signal terrific turning point

Renowned Mumbai running coach Savio D’Souza. Pic/Satej Shinde

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025: Renowned runner, 71, finishes 21k post cancer

Savio D’Souza, renowned Mumbai running coach, was diagnosed with colon cancer back in December 2022. Two years later, he finished the 21 km run at the Mumbai marathon on Sunday (January 19), with a very impressive timing of 2 hours and 28 minutes.

If there was any need of validation that he is back to what he was, it all happened on the route from Mahim Reti Bunder when the start gun went off at 5 am, shredding the early morning silence to tatters and sending the half marathoners on their way, till when Savio soared across the finish line opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).



Savio D’Souza (centre) training his students at Marine Drive

The wiry 71-year-old said, “I am back to regular life now, to my cherished routine, running and coaching.” On Tuesday morning, he was leading runners of his Savio Stars club for their regular run from Nariman Point, opposite National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

Diagnosis

The distance running coach and celebrated athlete’s life was upended with a cancer diagnosis. D'Souza said, “I had been feeling slightly unwell towards the end of 2022. I had a slight stomach ache, a temperature, and I had some loose motions. I was given antibiotics. The pain returned a month later. The tests then showed it was cancer.”

Savio was told that it was colon cancer but had spread to his bladder and prostate. He recalled, “I was operated on and then had nine chemotherapy sessions, five radiation sessions, and then once again, three chemo sessions.”

Why?

Savio, a well-known state-level 5,000 and 10,000m runner who won the 1984, 1985, and 1986 Pune marathons, has a slew of running achievements to his credit, so many, in fact, that shelves in the trophy cabinet groan under the weight of all those prizes. He has been a fitness instructor at numerous city clubs, trained hordes of students in distance running, and started training Mumbaikars to run marathons in 2004. With a life steeped in fitness, Savio said, “I asked my doctors why this has happened to me. Why and how did I get cancer? There is no one answer.”

Recovery

Then, Savio said, “Like the marathon, which is a journey to a destination (the finish line at 42.2k), so was my cancer road and route. My fitness level and clean and healthy life definitely helped me through. I kept a positive mind throughout. I had my running students, who stood like pillars behind me, and my attitude reflected in what I told my family: “Do not get worried if I have to live with cancer. I have to accept it. I am going strictly by what the doctor tells me.”



Savio D'Souza exudes good energy as he puts his students through the paces. Pics/Satej Shinde

Through the months post treatment, Savio said, “I think it was my high pain threshold that helped too. I could withstand the treatment, and throughout, I did not dwell in a dark, depressing place. I decided I must enjoy my life. Slowly, I started walking too with my runners accompanying me, and we would talk on the way. My daily prayer was, I thank God, who gave me the courage to carry my cross. With that said, I have immense gratitude for my family, friends, and runners too.”

Sunny

Now declared cancer free, speedy, spirited Savio said, “We need not give up. Keep fighting. This does not refer to any medical event but simply any adversity in life. I used to look out of my medical facility window and see the sunshine streaming in. That sunshine bathed me throughout. I feel touched by those golden rays even now.”

Inspiring

Pooja Chaudhri, part of Savio Stars, who ran the half-marathon on Sunday, said, “As a student in Savio sir's running group, you would likely be guided not only by a coach with extensive experience and technical knowledge but by someone who has faced ultimate physical and emotional challenges and continues to thrive. One is inspired by someone who’s lived through and triumphed over incredible challenges.”

Savio said, “While I have spoken about the mental aspect, I want to tell everybody to make fitness your mantra. It helps hugely. You do not have to be a runner, or even Savio D'Souza,” he laughed. “Simply be mobile, keep moving, and just walk if you can,” said Savio, who resides in South Mumbai but is originally from Goa—with an outlook just like India's favorite holiday destination—sunny.