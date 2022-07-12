Breaking News
Thane records 40 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 2,139

Updated on: 12 July,2022 10:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 765 active Covid-19 cases

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


As many as 40 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 11.

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 765 active Covid-19 cases. One death was also reported on Monday, raising the Covid-19 fatality toll to 2,139.




As per the bulletin, 108 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,89,300. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.49 per cent.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,189 new Covid-19 cases, a drop of more than 50 per cent from a day ago, and two more deaths linked to the infection. The fresh additions took the state's overall tally to 80,05,213 and the toll from the infection to 1,47,978.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.93 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.84 per cent, state health department data revealed.

