A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by Thane cops to look into an incident involving a woman who was hurt when her partner, Ashwajot Gaikwad, a senior bureaucrat's son, allegedly tried to run her over with his car.

Priya Singh with a fractured leg in hospital. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article Thane: Special team to probe car attack on influencer by senior bureaucrat's son x 00:00

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by Thane cops to look into an incident involving a woman who was hurt when her partner, Ashwajot Gaikwad, a senior bureaucrat's son, allegedly tried to run her over with his car. On Sunday, the police announced that this unit had been formed. According to a PTI report, Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh said tha a complaint against Gaikwad and two other individuals has been filed under the Indian Penal Code.

"A case has been registered against the accused, Ashwajot Gaikwad, and two others under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code," Singh was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened on December 11 at 4:30 am close to the hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the 26-year-old woman had met Gaikwad. The two got into a fight, and when the victim got out of Gaikwad's car to take her stuff, the driver allegedly tried to run her over, which is how she got seriously hurt.

The victim posted information about the event on several social media sites after it happened. An SIT led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 5, Amar Singh Jadhav, has been constituted to guarantee a thorough probe, looking into every facet of the case.

"For a thorough investigation, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of deputy commissioner of police Zone 5 Amar Singh Jadhav, and it is probing into all angles of the case," an official told PTI.

Witness statements are being recorded and forensic evidence is being gathered by the police. The official stated that further legal parts will be added in response to information that comes to light during the investigation, the report added.

Fashion influencer Priya Singh, 26, of Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, suffered serious injuries following what was reported to be an attack by her lover, who happens to be the son of a high-ranking bureaucrat, according to a previous report. Singh, who has 1.1 million Instagram followers, described the terrifying event that happened in Thane on December 11.

Singh claimed that following an enraged argument, she was physically attacked by her boyfriend and his pals around three in the morning. She went into great detail about the attack, claiming that her lover and his associate, Romil Patil, had beaten her and tried to strangle her neck. Singh then said that as she was pulling stuff out of her boyfriend's parked car, the driver, Sagar Shelke, intentionally ran her over, shattering her leg among other serious injuries.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!