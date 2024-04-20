Breaking News
Thane Woman son booked for assaulting doctor hospital staff in Dombivali
Thane: Woman, son booked for assaulting doctor, hospital staff in Dombivali

Updated on: 20 April,2024 09:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As per the complaint of the 38-year-old doctor, accused Sashikala Singh and her son Raj Suryaprakash Singh bit him and his colleagues, hit them and used foul language on Friday night

A woman and her son were booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a doctor and staff of a hospital in Dombivali in Thane district, a police official said, reported news agency PTI.


As per the complaint of the 38-year-old doctor, accused Sashikala Singh and her son Raj Suryaprakash Singh bit him and his colleagues, hit them and used foul language on Friday night, the official said, reported PTI.


"The woman had come complaining of abdomen pain and was given an injection and asked to go home. However, the pain recurred, by which time her son came to the hospital and started yelling at the staff," he said, reported PTI.


"Alleging she was not being taken care of, the man picked up a fight, and the mother-son duo assaulted them. They were booked under IPC and the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act," he said, reported PTI.

In another incident, a case has been registered against three members of a family for allegedly assaulting and injuring their neighbours during a quarrel over a water tap in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, a case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using weapons) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered against the alleged accused, Reena Mishra, Ankit Mishra and Akhil Kumar, an official said.

The incident occurred in Dombivili town of the district on April 14, when the victims had decorated the entrance to their house with a rangoli, which got ruined by water flowing from a tap used by both families, reported PTI.

Following an altercation, the accused allegedly assaulted one of the victims with footwear and verbally abused them, the official said, reported PTI.

Two days later, the women of both families had another altercation regarding water, and it escalated to a physical confrontation, he said.

The victims were attacked with cricket stumps and severely injured, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

