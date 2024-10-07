Breaking News
Video of Ratnagiri station's flapping roof sheets rouses questions on quality of KR upgrades

Updated on: 07 October,2024 10:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Konkan Railway officials said that they have taken up the issue with the Maharashtra PWD since they undertook the Ratnagiri station facade upgrade work.

A viral video of the Ratnagiri station facade's roof sheets fluttering has roused questions about the quality of station upgrades happening on the Konkan Railway. The video surfaced on Sunday night. 


Konkan Railway officials told mid-day that the work of station facade upgrades was undertaken by the Maharashtra government's Public Works Department and not by them. The official also confirmed that the video was shot on October 6 night and said that they have taken up the issue with the Maharashtra PWD. 



The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) had last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Public Works Department (PWD) to maintain the approach roads to KRCL stations in Maharashtra.

