Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Work with situations as they are, and do your best within the circumstances. Remain focused and make the required changes.

Life tip: Think outside the box and expand your horizons. Give your dreams and goals the time and effort they need, and be wiling to look at the larger picture rather than quick results.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Keep any personal and career information to yourself, especially any positive news. Try and eat mindfully and avoid food that does not suit you.

Life tip: Make decisions on the basis of what truly gives you joy at a soul level. Trust that there is a Divine plan for you, even if you can’t see the whole picture.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

If you have multiple options to choose from, get all the relevant information needed before making a call. Avoid overstretching yourself, if you need to make a big purchase.

Life tip: Trust your intuition, despite what everyone else say. Be willing to walk your talk, and stand up for yourself when the situation requires it.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Make bold choices and put in your best in everything you do. Handle family inheritance and finances very carefully, as a small mistake could prove costly.

Life tip: Help and support can come from the most unexpected sources, especially if you are open to accepting help when you need. You don’t need to do everything by yourself.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Do not react to a situation till you have all the details. Any challenges you face can be worked through if you keep an open mind.

Life tip: Move forward slowly instead of rushing into situations. Take your time to figure out what will work best from a larger, long term perspective.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Maintain a disciplined approach to work, especially if busier than usual. Those with a sensitive digestive system need to be mindful about what they eat.

Life Tip: Make time for self care, and prioritise doing things that renew your energy. This is a good time to also declutter and rid yourself of unnecessary possessions.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Be very clear about your goals while making any financial decisions. Those with blood pressure or cardiovascular issues must follow doctors’ advise.

Life tip: The power of choice is yours, and avoid being bound by others’ expectations. So, walk fearlessly on your path.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Recognise and use the advantages you have if you feel undermined by anyone. Pay attention to important relationships, and do not take loved ones for granted.

Life tip: You have the ability to overcome difficulties and thrive, which leads you to learning lessons from them. Use obstacles as stepping stones to success.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Speak up if there is something you need to discuss with your spouse or partner. Avoid making any financial commitments you might not be able to fulfill.

Life tip: If you need to consult a specialist, consider a second opinion. For some, a complete lifestyle change may be the only choice.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Be very sure of sure choice, before making any decision related to family property or inheritance matters. Seniors should make health and age appropriate lifestyle choices.

Life tip: Simplify your life and relationships by consciously avoiding drama and people who are too demanding. Find happiness in the small joys in life.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Double check any information you are given, while making decision with multiple choices involved. This is a positive time for singles if they keep an

open mind.

Life Tip: Be yourself and respond with authenticity and honesty.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Clear communication would prevent misunderstandings with someone important to you. Take a little extra care of your health and avoid overexerting yourself.

Life tip: The challenges you face will only make you stronger and do not be afraid to make a difficult choice if you know it is right.