Aparna Bose

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Going back to an old or traditional way of handling a situation should be considered. Be very mindful with financial matters, especially if you tend to make impulse purchases.

Health tip: Take extra care of your throat and chest if you are prone to infections. Older Ariens might want to make age appropriate lifestyle changes.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Learning from the past is important, be aware to not repeat invaluable patterns and habits. Those with a limited budget need to be very careful with their spending habits.

Health tip: Regular exercise is important—find something that is sustainable, and commit to it. Those with high blood pressure need to take extra care.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Look at your goals and try and reconcile any conflicts—you might want to re-assess what you consider success. This is a positive time for investments and finances.

Health tip: Older Geminis might want to get a routine health checkup if not done yet. Stick with lifestyle changes you know you need to implement.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Be clear about what you want incase of making any difficult decisions. Avoid getting into any unnecessary complications at work, and just focus on what needs to be done.

Health tip: Little changes would go a long way in improving your overall health. Make sure you do not strain your back while working out or doing any chores.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Handle any emotional situation in a practical manner that is fair to everyone involved. This is a positive time for creative projects at work, as well as hobbies.

Health tip: Those who want to try an alternate therapy should do their due diligence, and also ensure they consult a qualified practitioner.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Clarity in communication is important, and you should not presume the other person understands what you exactly mean. This is a good time to review your career goals.

Health Tip: Maintaining a disciplined routine like getting restful sleep every night is important, Avoid allergy triggers as much as possible.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Try and limit the time you spend on social media and be discerning about the content you watch and listen to. Advice from a mentor or senior would be invaluable.

Health tip: Work on letting go of a habit that is not good for you. Avoid going to extremes with your diet.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Think your choices through carefully, and understand the potential consequences before you make any decisions. Focus on investing rather than spending money.

Health tip: Make sure you drink enough water, and limit junk food to a minimum. Older Scorpios need to take a little extra care of themselves.equation slowly.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Knowing when to take decisive action, and when to step back is important – avoid making impulsive decisions. Those on a tight budget need to be extra mindful with their spending.

Health tip: Those who need to consult a specialist should ensure they meet the practitioner who is right for them. Avoid overtraining.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Those who need to consult a specialist should ensure they meet a suitable practitioner. Avoid overtraining while working out as you could injure yourself.

Health tip: Those with a sensitive immune system need to avoid triggers as far as possible. Older Capricorns need workouts that suit them.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Work on the habits and behaviors that create complications for you. Avoid making complicated financial transactions which might not be completely legal.

Health Tip: Get your eyes tested before jumping to conclusions if you find yourself getting headaches. Make sure you drink enough water.opinions of others.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Handle any extra responsibilities as best possible without compromising on quality of your work. This is a positive time for self employed businesspersons.

Health tip: Take care of your digestive system, try to avoid heavy and oily food. Make sure you get enough restful sleep on a regular basis.



