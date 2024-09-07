Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Maintain a balance and do not overindulge while socializing with family or friends. Take a good look at your investment portfolio before making any new investments..

Career tip: Pay attention to details, and check and recheck your work. Those wanting to make a career change need to be very sure about what they are looking for.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Avoid overspending, even if you have extra money to indulge. Any new idea would need to be worked on a little more before it is practical..

Career tip: Be very clear with paperwork and emails, and keep your language easy to understand. Keep your thoughts to yourself if you have a difficult boss.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Advice from a friend or someone you trust would be invaluable. This is a positive time for family finances and investment matters – handle any legalities promptly.

Career tip: Maintain a disciplined approach if you have many ongoing projects or clients to deal with. Think any career choices through very carefully before making a decision.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Pay attention to your equation with your father or a father figure. Take on a loan only if you are completely confident you can pay it back.

Career tip: Make sure you understand a client or projects’ requirement very clearly. Be prepared before getting into meetings or negotiations.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Be very clear about what you want, but look at the possible challenges and cons before making a decision. Make sure you drink enough water.

Career tip: Be mindful about whom you can trust, and do not take people at their word – make sure you have written documentation in place. Do not take unnecessary risks.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Decide carefully if you have multiple options to choose from. Think before speaking very bluntly and say what you need to in a respectful manner.

Career tip: Stick to deadlines, and work through any challenges as best possible. This is a positive time for negotiations and signing contracts.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

A mindful approach towards spending would be best, and you might want to limit unnecessary spending. Be very clear in your communication, both online and offline.

Career tip: Knowing how to deal with seniors and bosses is important, especially if you are facing a challenge. Follow organisational protocol as best as you can.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Look at areas in your life that are out of balance, and work on them in a focused manner. Pay attention to your intuition, but also make practical choices.

Career tip: An extra disciplined approach may be needed, and you might want to cut out all unnecessary distractions. Avoid getting into unnecessary arguments.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

This is a positive time for relationships, as long as you make an effort to do your part in keeping equations going. Handle finances in a practical manner.

Career tip: Leverage your professional network to the best advantage, and make the most of opportunities. Any important project would need a little more focused attention.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Make well thought out choices, keeping the larger picture in mind. Those in a long distance marriage or relationship could make an important decision.

Career tip: Deal with any small issue before it becomes unmanageable. A project may need you to do a little extra research – make sure you understand it properly.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Focus on making investments instead of spending money. Those with heart or high blood pressure related health issues need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Career tip: Those who work from home need to cut out distractions as much as possible. Be mindful about what you say while chatting with colleagues.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Look at all the options available if you want to make a large purchase. Singles who have met someone new should get to know the person before making any commitment..

Career tip: Any new contracts need to be signed in a timely manner, or the project could face problems. Avoid doing unnecessary tasks that just waste time.