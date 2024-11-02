Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

A change in perspective might be needed for a situation to move forward. Make the most of the advantages you have, if the timing is right.

Career tip: Keep yourself updated with office gossip without contributing to it. Time management will be essential, especially if you have multiple small tasks to complete.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Think about what you really want if you feel pressurized to make a decision. Try and avoid unnecessary spending even if you have the money.

Career tip: Remain disciplined if you have to work on a very short timeline. Look at the small details before signing any new contract, and do not make any premature promises.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Make the most of opportunities, and do not presume that they will always be there. Take care of your health, and make sure you drink enough water.

Career tip: Reply to communication promptly, and concisely, making sure you provide all necessary inputs and information. Handle seniors and bosses in a diplomatic and professional manner.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Listen to your intuition, especially if it tells you something you do not want to hear. Avoid risky investments and spending unnecessarily on expensive purchases.

Career tip: Focus on fundamentals if you are working on a challenging project. Maintain a cordial equation with colleagues, but avoid talking about personal matters at work.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Look at how the past affects the decisions you make . Let go of all that is holding you back from leading your best life in the circumstances you find yourself in.

Career tip: Pay attention to the motives of colleagues, especially senior ones. Avoid getting involved in a complicated situation or any office gossip.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Think before you speak, and remember that blunt honesty sometimes creates complications. Choose where to invest your money very carefully, from a long term perspective.

Career tip: Avoid talking about personal matters with colleagues you know you can’t trust. Make the most of new opportunities, even if it means a steep learning curve.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Trying to do too much at the same time could create challenges with time management. Singles are in a positive phase, but need to make an effort to meet new people.

Career tip: Break any complicated project into smaller, easier to accomplish parts. Be very efficient with time management, and try to be as organized as you can.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Do what is right, even if it is the difficult choice. Those facing health challenges would need to be very disciplined in their lifestyle habits – it is the smaller choices that would make a difference.

Career tip: Look at details, and make sure you do not overlook something that could be important. Maintain a professional and cordial equation with colleagues.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Give friendships and relationships the time and importance they need. Focus on your strengths if you want to make any changes in your lifestyle.

Career tip: Make the most of your professional network, even if it means attending events you might not really want to. Make well thought out career decisions.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Focus on taking care of your health, and try to maintain a regular fitness routine. Avoid impulsive purchases that have no practical value.

Career tip: Those working for a large organization should leverage any influence they have with seniors in a very balanced manner. Stick to timelines, and do not waste time on anything unnecessary.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Advice from someone you trust would be invaluable, but you do need to make your own choices. Avoid risky investments that promise large returns. Career tip: Those pitching for a new client or project need to put in a little extra effort. Use any information from unofficial sources with care, as it may not be complete facts.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Let go of the past, and do not allow it to influence you in the present moment. Singles may need to make a extra effort to be social.

Career tip: Work through any issues with colleagues in a very careful manner. Do not say anything that can be used against you, and remember that people are not always as they appear to be.