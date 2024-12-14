Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Make the most of opportunities that come your way without overthinking. This is a positive time to expand your networks—both professional and personal.

Life tip: Your physical environment affects your mood directly—declutter as much as you can, and keep your home as well as work space clean and tidy.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Handle any challenges before they get more complicated. Seniors need to take a little extra care of their diet and general health—avoid

any extremes.

Life tip: Playing it safe would only result in situations remaining as they are. Do not be afraid to follow your heart and your passions.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Be mindful about what you say to seniors and colleagues. Those in a committed relationship might want to take it to the next level.

Life tip: Create a workable schedule, and spend more time on projects that actually require it, rather than doing work as your mood takes you.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Broaden your horizons and don’t limit yourself to what was possible in the past. Be disciplined in your approach to work if you have multiple projects ongoing.

Life tip: Release old patterns that no longer work or are valid. Pay attention to your breath if you find yourself getting stressed and anxious.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Step back from any complicated situation as soon as possible. Those planning on making any lifestyle changes would have to be very disciplined about it.

Life tip: Work intentionally, create harmony in your relationships. Remember that change is usually uncomfortable—focus on taking life one day at a time.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Make diet choices that work for you, rather than following a general plan. Try not to talk about your personal life with friends or colleagues—keep the conversation general.

Life tip: Ideas are good only if you put them into action. Pushing past your comfort zone may feel frightening, but would be worth it in the end.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Strict discipline will be needed if you want to achieve a goal, or have to work on a timeline. Listen to your intuition if you feel that someone is not being totally honest with you.

Life tip: Clarity about what you want is important before setting goals. Be very specific about how you are going to work towards them.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Make the best use of your professional network, and don’t be afraid to speak up. Know exactly what you are getting into before making any new investments.

Life tip: Put your ideas into action, and do not allow self doubt or procrastination get the better of you. You know what you need to do!

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

All challenges must be tackled from the root. You may have to cut your losses. Seniors with hip issues need to take a little extra care.

Life tip: You have the power to take charge of you life, but you do need to sbe honest with yourself about what it is you truly desire.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Taking a small risk could pay off if you handle it correctly. Collate and organise data and information before getting into a meeting, as you could be asked unexpected questions.

Life tip: Keep an open mind and be willing to learn new ideas, and do not be afraid to look at situations from a different perspective.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Wishful thinking would not get you anywhere unless you take appropriate and timely action. Listen to a senior or mentor, they could have very good advice which would give you clarity.

Life tip: Welcome new opportunities and follow your dreams. Don’t be frightened by the idea of change and moving out of your comfort zone.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Look at workable options, rather than focusing on something that isn’t possible. Avoid getting into a harsh diet and exercise routine.

Life tip: Have faith that everything is in Divine order, even if it is not apparent at the moment. Listen to your gut, and you will be guided in the right direction.