Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Think before you speak, especially if you find yourself in a situation where you feel you have been treated badly. This is a good time to learn a new skill.

Relationship tip: Those in a long distance relationship may need to make an important decision. Singles are in a positive phase as long as they are clear about what they want.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Speak your mind, but make sure you are not rude. Those with a boss who micromanages need to make sure they stick to timelines.

Relationship tip: Choose carefully if you need to make a relationship decision. Remember that it is the small things we do to show we care that matter most.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Any legal matter needs to be handled from a logical rather than an emotional perspective- follow what the Law says. Avoid over indulging while socializing.

Relationship tip: Find out the truth of any family situation that is being gossiped about before acting on it. Make time for those who really matter to you.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Self employed businesspersons need to make very well thought out decisions. Those with liver related health issues should take a little extra care of themselves.

Relationship tip: Do not allow someone you know is a troublemaker undermine a relationship. Those in a committed relationship may want to take it to the next level.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Taking your work to the next level should be a priority—you are capable of so much more! Stay away from distractions and focus on what needs to be done.

Relationship tip: Singles looking for a match online should chose carefully. A older person in the family might need a little extra attention.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Those pitching for a new project should not overestimate themselves and celebrate prematurely. Avoid impulsive reactions if you’re getting irritated.

Relationship tip: Those going through challenging times need to make the best possible decision. Singles need to be sure about what they are looking for.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Make the most of opportunities, and be proactive if you get a chance to do something you have always wanted to do. Follow legalities if you are dealing with any paperwork.

Relationship tip: Choose correctly if you have to decide between multiple options. This is a positive time for those who want to conceive a child.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Focus on investments rather than spending on unnecessary things. Be careful of your back and neck while working out.

Relationship tip: Make important decisions only after careful thought, and do not make choices out of desperation. Let go of any friendship or relationship that has run it’s course.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Make the right choice if you need to deal with a situation where you have competitors. Do not let the past define who you are today.

Relationship tip: Take support and help from a friend you can trust if you need someone to talk to. Be mindful about your equation with an older person in the family.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Self employed persons planning a new project should learn from old mistakes. Avoid any extremes diet and fitness routine.

Relationship tip: Don’t be harsh, if you are angry—it is the small things we do that undermine relationships. Let go of any need to control others.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Those dealing with a situation from the past should look at resolving the matter once and for all. Any legal issues may need to be handled in an out of the box manner.

Relationship tip: Make a commitment to do what you need to, to keep relationships stable and steady. Any challenges can be worked through with the right mindset.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Look at situations from a realistic perspective rather than indulging in wishful thinking. Be mindful with expenses.

Relationship tip: Be very clear about what you want if you need to make a decision. There are times when one need to make hard choices rather than ignore situations.