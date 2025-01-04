Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Avoid taking on a loan unless you absolutely have no choice. Do not let any fears from the past keep you from making right decisions today.

Health tip: Those who need to cut back on a habit that is not good should make a firm commitment. Chose carefully while making choices that will impact your health in the long term.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Those dealing with a legal situation must make sure they get advice from the right expert. Do not take financial decisions emotionally.

Health tip: Right timing is important if you want to make any changes in your career trajectory or profile. Avoid getting into gossip sessions with colleagues.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Pay attention to your family and fulfill your duties even if you are busy. Avoid getting into disagreements with colleagues as much as possible.

Health tip: Those who need to get elective surgery done might want to look at all the available options. Don’t ignore any small health issue.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Double check paperwork if you are dealing with property matters. A younger person in the family may need a little extra attention and guidance.

Health tip: Pay attention to any allergy triggers and avoid them as far as possible. Those with bone related health issues need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Let go of any situation that has run it’s course, and keep your expectations minimal. Avoid risky investments even if you are promised high returns.

Health tip: Make sure you take any medication at the correct time, and in the way it is meant to be taken. Seniors need to make sure they get age appropriate exercise.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Those with a very busy social life may have to pick and choose which parties to attend. This is a positive time for interviews, negotiations and signing documents.

Health tip: Those with sensitive digestive systems need to be mindful of what they eat. Seniors may be feeling a little moody for perhaps no reason.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Choose your words with care while speaking with elders. Don’t make any impulsive financial decisions.

Health tip: Those with erratic schedules should try their best to eat at a set time every day. Vegetarians should avoid a heavy grain based diet—make sure you eat a variety of vegetables.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Avoid getting into unnecessary arguments with friends, and be willing to agree to disagree on matters that are unimportant. Avoid unnecessary shopping.

Health tip: Consult a specialist if you suffer from very severe respiratory health issues. Avoid overtraining while working out, and make sure you get regular rest days.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Those who have gone through a challenging time in the not too distant past can breath a sigh of relief—the worst is over. This is a positive time for property matters.

Health tip: Follow your doctors’ instructions if you have a circulatory system based health issue. Avoid fad diets and focus on healthy fundamentals.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Focus on the present instead of dwelling on the past. Those on a budget need to be very careful not to spend unnecessarily.

Health tip: A mindful approach to eating, and cutting out food that doesn’t agree with you will make a difference to your energy levels.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Pay attention to your intuition, especially if you feel uncomfortable about a situation or person. Make sure you are getting the best possible deal if you want to make any expensive purchases.

Health tip: Those prone to colds need to take a little extra care of themselves. Try and eat home cooked food as far as possible.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Choose your friends wisely, and avoid people who are not trustworthy. Keep your equation with colleagues polite and professional.

Health tip: Make a commitment to lifestyle changes you need. Those who need to follow to a particular diet for health reasons should stick to it, even if it is difficult.