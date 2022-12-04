Arvind Kejriwal taking credit for MCD's work: MP Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir further took on Kejriwal over the landfill issue and said that the Chief Minister did not work to finish it

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that the party has "genuinely worked" for the people of Delhi in the last 15 years it has been in power at the city's civic body.

Gambhir also slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for 'taking credit' for the work done by the MCD.

Speaking to the reporters after casting his vote in Old Rajender Nagar, Gambhir said, "The MCD has fought against Dengue. MCD is working in all three landfills. I am not an astrologer like the Chief Minister, that I can say about the number of seats that we will win. I can tell the reality. The reality is that we have genuinely worked for the people of Delhi in the last 15 years. We have not made false advertisements. MCD fought against Dengue and the Delhi Chief Minister takes credit for it."

Gambhir further took on Kejriwal over the landfill issue and said that the Chief Minister did not work to finish it.

"He has not visited the landfill in the past 8 years, and he says that he is finishing the landfill. Investing thousands of crores in advertising will not do good to the people of Delhi," he said.

Earlier today, Kejriwal voted along with his family at a polling booth in Civil Lines for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections and urged people not to vote for those who are corrupt.

While speaking to media persons after casting his vote, the Delhi Chief Minister said that the election is an opportunity to clean Delhi.

"I appeal to people to vote in large numbers. We can see there is garbage everywhere. It is an opportunity to clean Delhi. Vote for the party which does development work, not vote for such a party that stops the work of Delhi. Vote for the honest party. Don't vote for those who are corrupt. Vote for good people and not for those who do gundaism, corruption and use abusive language. We have to clean Delhi in the next 5 years," said Delhi CM

The voting for 250 wards is underway and will conclude at 5:30 pm.

A voter turnout of 18 per cent was recorded in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections till 12 noon on Sunday.

Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in civic polls in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

