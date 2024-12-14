Breaking News
Bengaluru: Case registered in connection with COVID-19 mismanagement

Updated on: 14 December,2024 08:49 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too had said a few weeks ago that the government would get the COVID-19 related irregularities investigated

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A case was registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station on Friday in connection with alleged irregularities in COVID-19 management.


The case was registered on a complaint by Medical Education Department Chief Accounts Officer Dr M Vishnu Prasad against Dr P G Girish, government officer Raghu G P, non gazetted officer in the Health and Family Welfare Muniraju N, two firms Laj Exports, Prudent Management Solutions, unknown public representatives, government officers and others.


Prasad in his complaint said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) was misused while buying N95 Masks, Personal Protection Equipments (PPE) kits and other materials which were essential for the prevention of Covid-19 through the Medical Education Department and defrauded all the processes of the law.


The government officers along with other individuals connived and collected these essential materials and misappropriated hundreds of crores of rupees in the name of COVID management, he said.

The action was taken on the basis of the recommendations of an inquiry panel headed by Justice John Michael D'Cunha, who said that large scale corruption has taken place in the COVID management.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too had said a few weeks ago that the government would get the COVID-19 related irregularities investigated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus bengaluru news india national news Covid 19 India news karnataka

