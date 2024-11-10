Cache of firearms seized, one arrested by Kolkata Police STF

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 November,2024 10:40 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested a man after five firearms and 90 rounds of live cartridges were seized from his possession, an officer said.


The STF seized three single-shot firearms, two 7 mm semi-automatic pistols, 50 rounds of 8 mm cartridges and 40 rounds of 7.65 mm cartridges from the possession of Md Ismail Khan, a native of Chatra district in Jharkhand, the officer said.


The seizures and arrest were made by the STF from a place near the busy Sealdah railway station on specific intelligence input, he said. The arrested accused will be produced before the court on Sunday, he said.


