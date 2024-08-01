Breaking News
Updated on: 01 August,2024 05:57 PM IST  |  Puducherry
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio of the Union Territory, will present the budget for the fiscal 2024-25 on the floor of the House on Friday at 9am. The Budget session began on July 31 in Puducherry

The budget session in Puducherry started on Thursday, July 31. PTI

Puducherry Chief Minister (CM) N Rangasamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio of the Union Territory, will present the budget for the fiscal 2024-25 on the floor of the House on Friday at 9am, official sources said.


The budget session of the territorial assembly began on Thursday, July 31. 



On Day 1 of the budget session, the lawmakers mourned the death of those killed in the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday.


Speaker R Selvam made an obituary reference to the tragedy and said the House expressed its grief and sorrow over the incident in at least 150 people died.

The Speaker also made an obituary reference to the death of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator A M Krishnamoorthy on April 13 and former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislator of Puducherry K Anbalagan on April 19.

All the legislators observed silence for a couple of minutes in memory of the landslide victims and the two legislators in Puducherry.  

New Lt Governor to be sworn in on August 7

Former Gujarat IAS officer officer K Kailashnathan will be sworn in as the Lt Governor of Puducherry in Raj Nivas on August 7.

Speaker of the territorial Assembly R Selvam told reporters on Thursday that the swearing-in ceremony would be held at 12.10 pm.

Kailashnathan will be the 25th Lt Governor of Puducherry. The Union Territory has had only Lt Governors under additional charge since 2021 after Kiran Bedi left Puducherry.

Governor of Jharkhand C P Radhakrishnan held the post of Lt Governor under additional charge in March.

He has been transferred to Maharashtra to be the Governor.

The President had named Kailshnathan to be full fledged Lt Governor of Puducherry.

He is a close confidante of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he had been a senior official in the Gujarat government when Modi was the CM of Gujarat.

(With PTI inputs)

