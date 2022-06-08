CISF writes MHA to review Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's security

The CISF, a paramilitary force under MHA, has cited more threats to Rana in its letter sent to the Ministry this week

Navneet Rana (L) and Ravi Rana. File Photo

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to review the security of Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, who has been in controversy over the Hanuman Chalisa issue since April.

The CISF, a paramilitary force under MHA, has cited more threats to Rana in its letter sent to the Ministry this week, said sources.

Rana was accorded armed VIP security cover by the CISF at the end of April this year. The CISF has been providing 'Y' category with all India security cover to her since April 14. She was provided Central security cover after a threat analysis by the MHA.

Rana, a former Indian actress who mainly acted in Telugu cinema, is an elected Member of Parliament from Amravati in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate.

Rana came into the limelight over the Hanuman Chalisa row followed by her arrest and an alleged 'inhumane treatment' meted out at Khar Police Station in Mumbai in April end.

Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, were arrested in April end from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.

Rana was lodged after her arrest at Khar Police Station. She was later moved to the Byculla women's prison on Sunday evening.

The two were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

Meanwhile, Navneet had appeared before the Parliamentary Privilege Committee on May 23 over her allegation of "patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out to her at Khar Police Station, Mumbai".

Following this, the Privilege Committee summoned Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, Director General of Police Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and Superintendent of Women District Prison, Byculla (Mumbai) Yashwant Bhanudas.

