A 56-year-old man and his wife, aged 45, were found dead in their home in the Martin Nagar locality on Tuesday morning

Representational pic

Listen to this article Couple dies by suicide on wedding anniversary in Nagpur x 00:00

A couple was found dead in Nagpur on Tuesday, police said, adding that they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man was 56 years old while his wife was aged 45. Their bodies were recovered from their house in the Martin Nagar locality in the morning, an officer said, adding that it was the couple's 28th wedding anniversary.

According to news agency PTI, the police said that the couple was undergoing financial difficulties and was childless.

The officer said the couple recorded a video on their mobile phone before taking the extreme step, posted it on social media and sent it to their relatives.

The couple's relatives discovered their body, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Nashik couple dies by suicide days before son's wedding

A couple, in their 50s, allegedly died by suicide in the Tilakwadi area of Nashik, police said on Tuesday.

The man was 58-years-old while his wife was aged 55. They died early on Monday, a few days before their younger son's wedding, an police officer said.

The couple lived their two sons and the elder son's wife, news agency PTI reported.

On Sunday evening, the couple had dinner with their relatives.

The elder son and his wife were out of town. When the younger son returned home, he found his parents unconscious, the officer said.

The couple was rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead around 2 am on Monday, PTI reported.

No suicide note has been found and Sarkarwada Police are conducting further probe, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)