Delhi Custom seizes 12 iPhone 16 Pro Max from 4 passengers at IGI Airport

Updated on: 05 October,2024 01:37 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The customs department at Delhi's IGI Airport arrested the woman passenger for smuggling the devices concealed in a vanity bag, said officials

Delhi Custom seizes 12 iPhone 16 Pro Max from 4 passengers at IGI Airport

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The customs officials seized 12 newly launched iPhone 16 Pro Max from a group of four passengers at the Indira Gandhi Terminal Airport, said the Customs Department on Thursday.


The incident occurred on October 1, when these four passengers were trying to smuggle these iPhones from Dubai to India.


"Customs at IGI Airport, Delhi seized 12 iPhone 16 Pro Max from a group of four passengers who were trying to smuggle these iPhones from Dubai on October 1," said Customs in an statement.


Further investigation is underway in the matter.

Earlier on October 1, in a different incident, a woman passenger travelling from Honkong to Delhi flight was intercepted by Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with 26 iPhone 16 pro max, the department reported.

The customs department at Delhi's IGI Airport arrested the woman passenger for smuggling the devices concealed in a vanity bag, said officials.

The arrest was made on the basis of specific intelligence input received by the Customs Department, according to officials.

"Based on intelligence, Delhi Airport Customs intercepted a lady passenger travelling from Hongkong to Delhi carrying 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max concealed inside her vanity bag (wrapped in tissue paper)," said customs.

Earlier on Monday, a passenger travelling on a Dammam to Delhi flight was intercepted on Monday by Customs officials at IGI Airport for concealing two gold bars inside the battery compartment of his mobile phone.

Acting on intelligence, the Customs department at IGI Airport, Delhi, recovered the two gold bars, weighing approximately 200 grams, hidden inside the traveller's phone.

In a separate operation on September 28, Customs officials at IGI Airport seized 2,739 grams of gold, valued at Rs 1.80 crore, from seven Uzbek passengers, including a juvenile, who were travelling from Almaty.

Six passengers were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962, and the juvenile was apprehended under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

crime branch Crime News news national news delhi india India news

