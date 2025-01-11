A thick fog blanket disrupted Delhi on Saturday, delaying 45 trains and reducing visibility to as low as 50 metres. IMD predicts thunderstorms and rain later in the day, with temperatures hovering around 7.7°C.

A thick blanket of fog descended over the national capital on Saturday morning, significantly reducing visibility and disrupting train operations. As per officials, as many as 45 trains were delayed due to the adverse weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Safdarjung, one of the key weather monitoring stations, recorded minimum visibility of 50 metres between 12:30 am and 1:30 am. Visibility gradually improved to 200 metres but continued to remain low until 7:30 am, impacting transportation across the city.

Dense fog was reported in several areas of Delhi during the early morning hours, causing difficulties for commuters and significantly slowing down traffic. Train services bore the brunt of the reduced visibility, with 45 trains experiencing delays, leading to inconvenience for passengers.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 7.7 degrees Celsius, which is considered normal for this time of year, according to the IMD. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 15 degrees Celsius, with predictions of thunderstorms and rain during the day.

The IMD also noted that humidity levels stood at 100 per cent at 8:30 am, adding to the chilly and damp conditions experienced across the city. The combination of high humidity and foggy conditions has led to poor air quality, further exacerbating health concerns for residents.

Delhi’s dense fog and cold wave conditions are typical during the winter season but often bring significant disruptions to daily life. The low visibility frequently causes delays in both rail and road transport, while also posing risks for commuters.

Authorities have advised drivers to exercise caution, use fog lights, and avoid speeding during these conditions. Railway officials are reportedly working to manage the delayed train schedules and ensure the safety of passengers amidst the foggy conditions.

The IMD has issued a forecast for potential thunderstorms accompanied by rain later in the day, which may further impact visibility and outdoor activities. Residents have been advised to stay updated on weather conditions and plan their day accordingly.

(With inputs from PTI)