Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang

Updated on: 05 December,2022 10:32 AM IST  |  Changlang
ANI |

The earthquake struck at 07:04 AM

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck 92km SW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).


The earthquake struck at 07:04 AM.



As per the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 Km.

The latitude was found to be 27.17 and the longitude was 95.96. No casualties have been reported so far.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

