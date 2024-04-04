Breaking News
Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Himachal Pradesh

Updated on: 04 April,2024 10:21 PM IST  |  Chamba
Agencies |

Top

Mild tremors were also felt in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba area on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 9:34 PM. Mild tremors were also felt in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana. 


"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 04-04-2024, 21:34:32 IST, Lat: 33.09 & Long: 76.59, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said on X. However, there is no loss so far as the tremors were felt in non-populated areas. 


The quake lasted for a few seconds. "I felt a strong jolt lasting a couple of seconds. Just when I was thinking of rushing downstairs, the tremors stopped," said Sanjay Kumar, a Chandigarh resident.

Nearly 119 years ago on April 4, 1905, a devastating earthquake happened that killed thousands of people.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

