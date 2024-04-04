Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Himachal Pradesh

Mild tremors were also felt in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba area on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 9:34 PM. Mild tremors were also felt in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 04-04-2024, 21:34:32 IST, Lat: 33.09 & Long: 76.59, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said on X. However, there is no loss so far as the tremors were felt in non-populated areas.

The quake lasted for a few seconds. "I felt a strong jolt lasting a couple of seconds. Just when I was thinking of rushing downstairs, the tremors stopped," said Sanjay Kumar, a Chandigarh resident.



Nearly 119 years ago on April 4, 1905, a devastating earthquake happened that killed thousands of people.

