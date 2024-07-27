The excise officer had demanded Rs 1.8 lakh from a person to permit him to smoothly operate his three liquor shops in Dausa

Representational image/ File Pic

Listen to this article Excise officer booked for taking Rs 1.7 lakh bribe in Jaipur x 00:00

The district excise officer of Dausa was arrested by a team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.7 lakh, reported PTI citing an official on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kailash Chandra Prajapati was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Prajapati had demanded Rs 1.8 lakh from a person to permit him to smoothly operate his three liquor shops in Dausa, said Director General of ACB Ravi Prakash Meharda reported PTI.

After the person’s complaint was verified, the ACB team, Jaipur (Rural) trapped the accused officer in Jaipur while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.7 lakh from the complainant, Meharda said.

Maharashtra: Cop held by ACB for taking bribe of Rs 8,000 in Gondia

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday apprehended a cop while taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 inside the police station where he is posted in Gondia district, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the cop was identified as assistant sub-inspector Anil Faguji Pardhi (54) from Gondia City police station, an official said.

He had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from a tractor driver to not register a case against him.

He brought down the amount to Rs 8,000 after negotiation, the official said.

Acting on a complaint by the tractor driver, the ACB laid a trap and caught Pardhi accepting the bribe money inside the police station, as per the PTI.

A case has been registered against Pardhi under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

State Excise official caught taking Rs 3.25 lakh bribe in Nagpur

Meanwhile in an another incident, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an officer of the state excise department for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3.25 lakh, an official had last week said, the PTI had reported.

He had allegedly asked a bribe from a restauranteur for a liquor licence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, the official had said, as per the PTI.

Acting on a complaint, a team from the ACB caught Ravindra Laxman Kokare (49), an inspector with the state excise department, Nagpur Unit, red-handed while accepting the bribe in the Dharampeth area of the city on Thursday evening, he had said, according to the PTI.

Kokare allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh from a restaurateur to expedite his application for a liquor licence, he said.

Following negotiations, the accused official settled for Rs 3.25 lakh and instructed the complainant to bring the money to Dharampeth, where the ACB laid a trap and caught him, the official said, the PTI reported.

The ACB also conducted searches at Kokare's office and residential premises, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Sitabuldi police station, and he has been remanded to police custody till May 20, the news agency reported.