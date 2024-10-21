Breaking News
Aviation Minister: Govt to introduce legislative measures against bomb threats to flights

Aviation Minister: Govt to introduce legislative measures against bomb threats to flights

Updated on: 21 October,2024 02:18 PM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated that revisions to aviation security laws and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Civil Aviation Safety Act, 1982, are being discussed

Aviation Minister: Govt to introduce legislative measures against bomb threats to flights

Grounded aircraft at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Aviation Minister: Govt to introduce legislative measures against bomb threats to flights
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has said that the government intends to enact new regulations to counter bomb threats to airlines. This involves adding those responsible for such threats to a no-fly list.


As per a PTI report, over the past week, approximately 100 Indian flights have received bomb threats. At a news conference in Delhi, Naidu stated that revisions to aviation security laws and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Civil Aviation Safety Act, 1982, are being discussed.


The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is in constant communication with the Ministry of Home Affairs about the situation concerning these threats, Minister Naidu said according to the PTI report. 


36 more bomb threat incidents reported

The current spate of bomb threats to flights is causing major disruption in India's aviation industry, with 36 more incidents confirmed as of Sunday. The threats were tracked back to a suspended social media account. The crisis started on Monday when three aircraft received bomb threats, and the number has continued to climb since then.

A senior source from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) earlier told mid-day, "The increasing number of threats has disrupted flight schedules, leading to delays and rescheduled flights, which has created chaos for passengers."

BCAS Director General Zulfiqar Hasan met with airline CEOs late Saturday to assess the situation and discuss how to deal with the persistent threats, stated the mid-day report. 

A senior official from the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated, "While it is obvious that these threats are coming from unverified social media accounts, the source has yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing, but we believe the persons or organisations responsible for the threats may be using a VPN or the dark web, making them difficult to track."

The official continued, "We are working with social media platforms to facilitate the inquiry. Accounts that make threats are suspended as soon as they are identified. Some threats have been linked to Germany, however, this is unlikely to be the true location due to the usage of VPNs and the dark web."

Captain Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation specialist, told the newspaper, "There are guidelines in the ICAO [International Civil Aviation Organisation] manual that agencies and airlines must follow to determine whether a threat is genuine. The civil aviation ministry referred to the threats as pranks. However, when the flight receives a bomb threat, it usually declares an emergency. I've noticed that ICAO norms are not consistently followed here, and someone may be testing our agencies, taking advantage of the situation as they stretch their resources thin dealing with many threats in short succession."

