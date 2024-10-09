"We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice, Rahul Gandhi said

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic/PTI

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Congress was analysing the "unexpected" election outcome in Haryana and will inform the Election Commission of India (ECI) about complaints received from various constituencies of the state, reported news agency PTI.

Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir for their support of his party. This was the former Congress president's first after the shocking defeat of Congress in Haryana.

"My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - INDIA's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect," he said.

The LoP’s comments came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a historic hat-trick win in Haryana, overcoming anti-incumbency that many thought would be a thorn in BJP’s way. The election outcome has dashed Congress' hopes of a comeback in Haryana, where they have previously held power.

As opposed to Congress’ results in Haryana, the National Conference-Congress alliance pulled off a spectacular victory in Jammu and Kashmir during its first assembly elections after the revocation of the special status of the state in 2019.

Rahul Gandhi remarked that the Congress was looking into the results of the Haryana assembly polls and would inform the EC about the same.

"We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies," he said, reported the PTI.

"Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our 'Babbar Sher' workers for their tireless hard work," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice," the Congress leader said.

According to the EC data, the BJP won for the third consecutive time in the Haryana assembly elections with a single majority of 48 seats. On the other hand, Congress was 11 seats behind, adding up to 37 seats. Indian National Lok Dal and Independent candidates won two and three seats respectively.

Haryana recorded 67.9 per cent voter turnout in the state election, which was three per cent higher than the recent Lok Sabha voting, as per ECI.

(With inputs from PTI)