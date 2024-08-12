Breaking News
Updated on: 12 August,2024 07:21 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Former bureaucrat E A S Sarma demanded that the government requests the Chief Justice of India to nominate a senior member of the judiciary to head an inquiry commission as only such an appointment "can serve the cause of upholding the public trust and eliciting public trust"

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Former bureaucrat E A S Sarma has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking a judicial probe into allegations of a conflict of interest preventing Sebi chairperson from probing charges against Adani group.


Calling allegations levelled by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch as highly disturbing, he said an agency other than Sebi and independent from the government and its agencies should ascertain the factual accuracy of the accusations.



Hindenburg had on Saturday alleged that Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband had undisclosed investments in obscure offshore funds in Bermuda and Mauritius, the same entities allegedly used by Vinod Adani -- the elder brother of group chairman Gautam Adani -- to round-trip funds and inflate stock prices. Buch has denied the allegations.


Sarma, who served as secretary in the Ministry of Finance (between 1999 and 2000), asked if the regulator made a straightforward disclosure to the finance ministry of the possible conflict of interest and if the Cabinet Committee on Appointments was kept informed.

"If the accusations made by Hindenburg are factually found to be correct, all investigations conducted during the last few years by the stock market regulator on external manipulation of stock market indices by a few corporate entities through their benami agencies need to be subject to a re-investigation," he said.

He demanded that the government requests the Chief Justice of India to nominate a senior member of the judiciary to head an inquiry commission as only such an appointment "can serve the cause of upholding the public trust and eliciting public trust".

"The Inquiry Commission's proceedings should be in the public domain and its report submitted to the Parliament within a time-bound manner," he added. "Such accusations should wake up the powers that be to refrain from interfering with the independence of any statutory institution for that matter, as such interference will erode public trust and credibility of that institution."

