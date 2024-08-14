A maximum of 52 bravery medals has been given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 31 to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 police personnel each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh and a dozen from Madhya Pradesh

Pic/PTI

The government on Wednesday announced service medals for 1,037 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day 2024, reported news agency PTI.

Ahead of Independence Day 2024, according to a Union Home Ministry statement, 214 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 231 Medal for Gallantry (GM). The GM includes four decorations for fire fighters and one for a civil defence personnel.

A maximum of 52 bravery medals has been given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 31 to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 police personnel each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh and a dozen from Madhya Pradesh, reported PTI.

The lone PMG medal, the highest police decoration for bravery, has been announced for Telangana Police Head Constable Chaduvu Yadaiah for showing "rare gallantry" in apprehending two notorious chain snatchers and arms traffickers on July 25, 2022, reported PTI.

The two criminals had "viciously" attacked the cop and repeatedly stabbed him all over his body but he did not let them loose from his grip. The brave policeman suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised for 17 days, according to the home ministry statement.

The other medals include 94 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 729 Medal for Meritorious Service.

Out of the 94 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 75 have been awarded to Police Service, 8 to Fire Service, 8 to Civil Defence and Home Guard Service, and 3 to Correctional Service. Out of 729 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 624 have been awarded to Police Service, 47 to Fire Service, 47 to Civil Defence and Home Guard Service, and 11 to Correctional Service, reported PTI.

Out of the 213 Medals for Gallantry (GM) awarded, 208 were conferred on police personnel: 31 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh, 12 from Madhya Pradesh, 7 each from Jharkhand, Punjab, and Telangana, 52 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 14 from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 10 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 6 from the Border Security Force (BSF), and the remaining personnel from other States/UTs and CAPFs, reported PTI.

These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.

The PPMG and PMG is awarded for displaying conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, reported PTI.

The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a special distinguished record in police service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

(With inputs from PTI)