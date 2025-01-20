Breaking News
Updated on: 20 January,2025 04:40 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI |

The parents of the 26-year-old have urged the government to help in bringing back their son's mortal remains as early as possible

Representative image. Pic/iStock

A 26-year-old student from Telangana was allegedly shot dead in the United States (US) by unidentified persons, his family members said here on Monday.


K Ravi Teja, had gone to the US in 2022 and was looking for a job after completing his MS course eight months ago, they said, and urged the government to help in bringing back his mortal remains here as early as possible.


"I have come to know that my son was shot dead. My appeal to the government is to send back the mortal remains as early as possible. I am not able to speak anything else," his grieving father told reporters.


"Whether I will be alive or not till that time (the body arrives)," his father said, fighting back tears.

Teja had told his father that he would come back home after securing a job.

In November 2024, a 22-year-old youth from Khammam district of Telangana was shot dead by miscreants at a gas station in the United States where he was working, family members had said.

