An official claimed that old enmity is suspected to be the reason for the murder, and an investigation is underway to ascertain it

A 35-year-old man was shot dead in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, police said on Monday, PTI reported.

The incident took place on Sunday night on Gurudwara road in the Mango police station area, they said.

As per PTI, the victim, Santosh Singh was near his residence when shots were fired at him by armed men who came to the spot on a motorcycle. He managed to run and entered a house nearby but the gunmen chased him on the motorcycle and shot him, police said.

Singh sustained three gunshot wounds and was taken to MGM Hospital where doctors declared that he was brought dead.

Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Shibashish along with DSP Bhola Prasad visited the spot in the night, PTI reported.

Prasad said that the CCTV footage of the area was being examined to identify the perpetrators.

He claimed that old enmity is suspected to be the reason for the murder, and an investigation is underway to ascertain it.

Singh and his brother had been in jail in a murder case, the officer said, PTI cited.

