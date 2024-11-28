Breaking News
Jammu and Kashmir ropeway row: Two detained in fresh protest

Updated on: 28 November,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Jammu
Agencies |

Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand were released after an hour-long detention by the police.

Jammu and Kashmir ropeway row: Two detained in fresh protest

People stage a demonstartion in in Jammu’s Reasi. Pic/PTI

Two representatives of labourers and shopkeepers in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district were on Wednesday detained after fresh protests at the Katra base camp against a proposed ropeway project along the trek route to the Vaishno Devi shrine.


Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand were released after an hour-long detention by the police.


According to police, an FIR was registered against eight people on Tuesday, a day after violent protests in Katra in which a policeman got injured. 


The strike was called off after the district administration assured the protestors of holding talks with different stakeholders, including Shrine Board officials, to address their concerns.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

jammu and kashmir Vaishnodevi Temple india India news national news

