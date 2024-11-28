Jammu and Kashmir ropeway row: Two detained in fresh protest

Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand were released after an hour-long detention by the police.

People stage a demonstartion in in Jammu’s Reasi. Pic/PTI

Two representatives of labourers and shopkeepers in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district were on Wednesday detained after fresh protests at the Katra base camp against a proposed ropeway project along the trek route to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand were released after an hour-long detention by the police.

According to police, an FIR was registered against eight people on Tuesday, a day after violent protests in Katra in which a policeman got injured.

The strike was called off after the district administration assured the protestors of holding talks with different stakeholders, including Shrine Board officials, to address their concerns.

