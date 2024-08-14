Following the incident, the Latur JCB driver was assaulted by a crowd and later admitted to a hospital, officials said

Representational Image

Listen to this article JCB hits man in Maharashtra, dies on spot; Latur JCB driver held x 00:00

The police officials said that a Latur JCB driver has been arrested after allegedly striking and killing a man in Maharashtra's Latur, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the Latur JCB driver was assaulted by a crowd and later admitted to a hospital, officials said, reported ANI.

"The driver was taken to a hospital after sustaining injuries from the beating by the crowd," officials confirmed.

The tragic event occurred while the victim was purchasing vegetables at Kanheri Chowk in Latur, reported ANI.

"The Latur JCB driver, identified as Vinayak Rasure, has been arrested after his machine hit and killed a man who was buying vegetables at Kanheri Chowk," police stated, reported ANI.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to police.

In another incident, a 28-year-old garment unit worker was killed allegedly by his colleague in the early hours of Monday in Kurla after an argument over paying autorickshaw fare, a Mumbai police official said, reported PTI.

The incident took place at 12:30 am on the arterial LBS Road and the deceased was identified as Muslim Chakkan Ali, the official said.

"Examination of CCTV footage of the area showed the deceased was assaulted by one person. The Crime Branch, which was conducting parallel probe, identified the person assaulting the deceased as his colleague in the unit Saif Zahid Ali," he said, reported PTI.

"The Crime Branch team apprehended Saif Ali at Kalyan railway station in the evening. He has told police the two fought over payment of autorickshaw fare. He was handed over to the Kurla police for further action. He will be produced in court on Tuesday," the official said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police on Sunday registered a case against a woman and her paramour for allegedly killing her husband after he objected to their relationship, an official said, reported PTI.

The 58-year-old victim, resident of Khanda Colony in Panvel area of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, died on August 8. The police then sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, reported PTI.

Following the autopsy report and a complaint by the victim's brother, an FIR on charges of murder was registered in the wee hours of Sunday, the official from Khandeshwar police station said, reported PTI.

The woman, aged 38, was in love with her 26-year-old driver to which her husband objected. The accused also wanted to grab the victim's property, he said, reported PTI.

The accused woman with the help of the driver allegedly killed her husband at his residence, said the FIR, which did not specify how the man was murdered, reported PTI.

The two accused have been booked under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

No arrest has been made so far, they said, adding a probe was on into the case.

(With inputs from PTI)