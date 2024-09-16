Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Dark streets under Metro stations add to women’s safety scare
Are mpox cases under-reported?
South Mumbai woman loses Rs 13.20 lakh to cyber fraud
Ganeshotsav 2024: Ganesh immersions set to break record in Mumbai
Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka Rapid Action Force deployed after VHP and Bajrang Dal protest over social media post in Mangaluru

Karnataka: Rapid Action Force deployed after VHP and Bajrang Dal protest over social media post in Mangaluru

Updated on: 16 September,2024 01:40 PM IST  |  Karnataka
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Rapid Action Force was deployed in Mangaluru to maintain order following a protest by workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal over a social media post on Monday

Karnataka: Rapid Action Force deployed after VHP and Bajrang Dal protest over social media post in Mangaluru

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Karnataka: Rapid Action Force deployed after VHP and Bajrang Dal protest over social media post in Mangaluru
x
00:00

The Rapid Action Force was deployed in Mangaluru to maintain order following a protest by workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal over a social media post on Monday.


Speaking to ANI, Yatish N, the Superintendent of Police for Dakshina Kannada said that they have made adequate arrangements around the district on the eve of Eid-e-Milad festival. He said, "We are ensuring that no untoward incident takes place. Whoever disturbs the peace will attract legal action."



Eid-e-Milad commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad and is being celebrated today with processions nationwide.


In Surat, the police held a flag march to promote social harmony.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot told ANI that they have made preparations since Eid processions will be taken out in different areas of Surat and Ganpati immersion process will begin from morning of September 17.

"More than 15 thousand of our police personnel and home guards will be deployed and to help them, there will be 11 companies of State Reserve Police and 1 company of Rapid Action Force. We have also formed a special unit which will be ready to deal with any situation... Surveillance will also be done with drone cameras... We appeal to everyone not to pay attention to any rumour and celebrate the festival peacefully," he said.

Also, at a press conference, Narasimha Komar, Police Commissioner of Vadodara, announced, "Eid-e-Milad is also being celebrated on the 16th. Traditionally, it was celebrated all day, but due to the Ganesh festival, we have organised a dialogue process with religious leaders, eminent citizens, and social leaders to conduct it between 8 am and 2 pm. A detailed security plan has been worked out for fortified districts set up across the city. Technology, including CCTV cameras, drone cameras, body cameras, and video analytics, will be used to monitor criminal, anti-social elements, and potential troublemakers. We are also closely monitoring social media to prevent any rumours or communal tensions. The city police have made all preparations to conduct both festivals peacefully."

Meanwhile, to avoid conflict with Ganpati Visarjan ceremonies, the Maharashtra government has rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 16 to September 18. The official notification cited by ANI stated, "To maintain peace and social harmony between the two communities... the public holiday of Eid-e-Milad is being declared on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, instead of Monday, September 16, 2024."

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mangalore Surat maharashtra India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK