The Rapid Action Force was deployed in Mangaluru to maintain order following a protest by workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal over a social media post on Monday

Speaking to ANI, Yatish N, the Superintendent of Police for Dakshina Kannada said that they have made adequate arrangements around the district on the eve of Eid-e-Milad festival. He said, "We are ensuring that no untoward incident takes place. Whoever disturbs the peace will attract legal action."

Eid-e-Milad commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad and is being celebrated today with processions nationwide.

In Surat, the police held a flag march to promote social harmony.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot told ANI that they have made preparations since Eid processions will be taken out in different areas of Surat and Ganpati immersion process will begin from morning of September 17.

"More than 15 thousand of our police personnel and home guards will be deployed and to help them, there will be 11 companies of State Reserve Police and 1 company of Rapid Action Force. We have also formed a special unit which will be ready to deal with any situation... Surveillance will also be done with drone cameras... We appeal to everyone not to pay attention to any rumour and celebrate the festival peacefully," he said.

Also, at a press conference, Narasimha Komar, Police Commissioner of Vadodara, announced, "Eid-e-Milad is also being celebrated on the 16th. Traditionally, it was celebrated all day, but due to the Ganesh festival, we have organised a dialogue process with religious leaders, eminent citizens, and social leaders to conduct it between 8 am and 2 pm. A detailed security plan has been worked out for fortified districts set up across the city. Technology, including CCTV cameras, drone cameras, body cameras, and video analytics, will be used to monitor criminal, anti-social elements, and potential troublemakers. We are also closely monitoring social media to prevent any rumours or communal tensions. The city police have made all preparations to conduct both festivals peacefully."

Meanwhile, to avoid conflict with Ganpati Visarjan ceremonies, the Maharashtra government has rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 16 to September 18. The official notification cited by ANI stated, "To maintain peace and social harmony between the two communities... the public holiday of Eid-e-Milad is being declared on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, instead of Monday, September 16, 2024."



(With inputs from ANI)