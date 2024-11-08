The court deemed the petition 'frivolous' and said the petitioner had 'personal agenda' instead of any 'genuine public concern' for filing the case. The Additional Solicitor General, who represented the Union of India in the case, confirmed that Sadhguru’s award was conferred after due process and in recognition of his contributions to society

The Madras High Court (HC) on Friday dismissed a petition challenging spiritual leader Sadhguru’s Padma Vibhushan award. The court deemed the petition "frivolous" and said the petitioner had "personal agenda" instead of any "genuine public concern" for filing the case. The Additional Solicitor General, who represented the Union of India in the case, confirmed that Sadhguru’s award was conferred after due process and in recognition of his "impactful contributions" to society.

On October 18, the Supreme Court (SC) had Friday dismissed the habeas corpus petition filed by a father who claimed that his two daughters were being held as captives and brainwashed in the Isha Yoga Centre, run by spiritual leader Sadhguru.

The apex court bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, dismissed the case after hearing the statements of the two daughters, aged 39 and 42 years, who claimed that they had been living voluntarily in the ashram and are free to leave its premises according to their wish.

The bench said that no further directions in the habeas corpus were needed, and the case should be closed.

"As both of them are adults and the purpose of habeas corpus was fulfilled, no further directions were needed from the High Court," said SC.

Earlier, the apex court had transferred the habeas corpus petition from the Madras HC to itself.

The police had to restrain from taking any further actions against the Isha Yoga Centre at Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore in keeping with the directions given by the Madras High Court.

The foundation had moved to the apex court challenging the order of the Madras HC which instructed the police to investigate the inside of the ashram in a habeas corpus petition.

On Friday, Isha Foundation, which is run by the spiritual leader, released a statement on both the cases. The foundation said, "This ruling sends a strong message against the misuse of legal avenues by individuals who seek to discredit the Isha Foundation. Such baseless allegations only aim to undermine the work that Isha Foundation and Sadhguru have tirelessly committed to for the benefit of humanity. It is crucial to recognise these cases for what they are: attempts by those with vested interests to disrupt the Foundation’s meaningful impact."

