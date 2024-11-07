All the injured workers have been admitted to the hospital, with one reported to be in critical condition; Upon receiving information, the administration reached the spot and the fire at Bhugaon Steel Company was brought under control

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 16 injured after fire breaks out steel company at Bhugaon steel company in Wardha x 00:00

A fire incident broke out at Bhugaon Steel Company in Wardha district on Wednesday, leaving 16 workers injured, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the injured workers have been admitted to the hospital, with one reported to be in critical condition.

Upon receiving information, the administration reached the spot and the fire at Bhugaon Steel Company was brought under control, reported ANI.

"16 workers were injured after a fire broke out at Bhugaon Steel Company in Wardha district. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. One of them is in critical condition. The fire has been brought under control. An inquiry has been started as to how exactly this incident took place. The administration team has reached the spot," said Rahul Kardile, Collector, Wardha, reported ANI.

Further investigation is underway.

Two critical after suffocation due to fire in Mumbai highrise

Two persons are in critical condition as they suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out on the second floor of a 31-storey building at Goregaon in Mumbai on November 2 afternoon, an official said.

The incident took place in the Kalpataru Radiance building located at Siddarth Nagar near Prabodhan Garden in Goregaon (West), a fire brigade official said.

"The blaze erupted around 2.15 pm on the second floor of the residential building. It was confined to electric wiring, other electric installations and household articles," he said, adding that it was tagged as a level-1 (minor) fire.

Two persons, Manoj Chauhan (35) and Shahabuddin (50), suffered from suffocation and their condition is stated to be critical, he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the fire brigade official added.

(With inputs from ANI)