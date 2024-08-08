Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 17 workers hospitalised following gas leak at Pune food processing unit

Maharashtra: 17 workers hospitalised following gas leak at Pune food processing unit

Updated on: 08 August,2024 11:26 AM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning at a ready-to-eat food processing unit

Maharashtra: 17 workers hospitalised following gas leak at Pune food processing unit

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 17 workers hospitalised following gas leak at Pune food processing unit
x
00:00

The police said seventeen workers of a Pune food processing unit in the Yavat area of Pune district were hospitalised following an ammonia gas leak on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.


According to officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning at a ready-to-eat Pune food processing unit. Among those hospitalised, a woman is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for better care and monitoring, reported ANI.



The Pune food processing unit located at Bhandgaon near Yavat manufactures ready-to-eat food and requires temperatures below 18 degrees Celsius, which is maintained using ammonia, reported PTI.


"On Wednesday, ammonia leaked in one of the sections. At the time of the incident, 25 people, mostly women, were working," said Narayan Deshmukh, Senior Police Inspector at Yavat Police Station, reported PTI.

Seventeen of the workers were affected by the gas leak, a woman among them more than the others as she was closest to the leakage point, Deshmukh said.

"After the leak, the main regulator was switched off, and the affected workers were rushed to a hospital with complaints of breathlessness and uneasiness. Sixteen of the workers are stable. The woman who was directly exposed to the gas is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. She is under observation but her condition is stable and she is out of danger," he added, reported PTI.

Narayan Deshmukh, a senior inspector with Yavat Police, said that the gas leak incident affected 17 individuals, all of whom were taken to the hospital, reported ANI.

While their condition was said to be stable and out of danger, they remain under observation as a precaution, the officer said, reported ANI.

"The woman who was near the leakage point has been admitted to the ICU for better care and monitoring," he added, reported ANI.

A team from the Pune Rural Police visited the factory to assess the circumstances of the leak. The factory's internal safety system quickly brought the leak under control, police said, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, two people were injured after a speedy pickup truck lost control and drove over a divider near the old RTO in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune district, said the police.

The incident occurred at around 10:45 pm on Wednesday. Injured people have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. At the time of the accident, six people were traveling in the truck.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pune maharashtra india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK