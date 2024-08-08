According to officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning at a ready-to-eat food processing unit

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 17 workers hospitalised following gas leak at Pune food processing unit x 00:00

The police said seventeen workers of a Pune food processing unit in the Yavat area of Pune district were hospitalised following an ammonia gas leak on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning at a ready-to-eat Pune food processing unit. Among those hospitalised, a woman is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for better care and monitoring, reported ANI.

The Pune food processing unit located at Bhandgaon near Yavat manufactures ready-to-eat food and requires temperatures below 18 degrees Celsius, which is maintained using ammonia, reported PTI.

"On Wednesday, ammonia leaked in one of the sections. At the time of the incident, 25 people, mostly women, were working," said Narayan Deshmukh, Senior Police Inspector at Yavat Police Station, reported PTI.

Seventeen of the workers were affected by the gas leak, a woman among them more than the others as she was closest to the leakage point, Deshmukh said.

"After the leak, the main regulator was switched off, and the affected workers were rushed to a hospital with complaints of breathlessness and uneasiness. Sixteen of the workers are stable. The woman who was directly exposed to the gas is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. She is under observation but her condition is stable and she is out of danger," he added, reported PTI.

Narayan Deshmukh, a senior inspector with Yavat Police, said that the gas leak incident affected 17 individuals, all of whom were taken to the hospital, reported ANI.

While their condition was said to be stable and out of danger, they remain under observation as a precaution, the officer said, reported ANI.

"The woman who was near the leakage point has been admitted to the ICU for better care and monitoring," he added, reported ANI.

A team from the Pune Rural Police visited the factory to assess the circumstances of the leak. The factory's internal safety system quickly brought the leak under control, police said, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, two people were injured after a speedy pickup truck lost control and drove over a divider near the old RTO in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune district, said the police.



The incident occurred at around 10:45 pm on Wednesday. Injured people have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. At the time of the accident, six people were traveling in the truck.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)