Breaking News
Mumbai Marathon: Police issues traffic diversions and restrictions in city
Indian Railways UTS app crashes, commuters face glitch while booking tickets
NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies of heart attack while taking a holy dip in UP
Man held for killing friend who sexually harassed his wife
Sarpanch murder: Cop suspended for objectionable social media post on protests
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 35 crows found dead in two days in Laturs Udgir carcasses sent for testing

Maharashtra: 35 crows found dead in two days in Latur's Udgir; carcasses sent for testing

Updated on: 14 January,2025 09:45 PM IST  |  Latur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tehsildar Ram Borgaonkar said that people have been reporting bird deaths since Monday, and the animal husbandry department was asked to collect samples for analysis

Maharashtra: 35 crows found dead in two days in Latur's Udgir; carcasses sent for testing

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 35 crows found dead in two days in Latur's Udgir; carcasses sent for testing
x
00:00

As many as 35 crows were found dead in different parts of Udgir town in Maharashtra's Latur district in two days, and carcasses have been sent for testing, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


According to officials, bird carcasses were found in Hutatma Smarak Garden and Mahatma Gandhi Garden in Latur, among other areas, on Monday and Tuesday.


"After receiving complaints from residents, we visited Hutatma Smarak Garden, where eight to ten dead carcases were found, and 10 to 15 dead crows were found at Mahatma Gandhi Garden. Six carcasses were sent to the Regional Disease Investigation Laboratory in Pune to ascertain the cause of death. At least 35 crows have been found dead so far," livestock development officer Dr Prakash Dhond said, according to the PTI.


Tehsildar Ram Borgaonkar said that people have been reporting bird deaths since Monday, and the animal husbandry department was asked to collect samples for analysis.

Borgaonkar has urged Udgir residents not to panic.

Tiger cub found dead near village in Gondia forest range in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a tiger cub was found dead in an area adjoining a village in the Gondia forest range of Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said, as per the PTI.

Earlier, a tiger and a cub were found dead in separate incidents in the neighbouring Bhandara district in Maharashtra some 15 days ago.

The carcass of the male cub of tigress T14 was spotted by a patrolling team of forest department personnel in Dasgaon beat, located near Kohka village in Gondia, on Tuesday, the PTI reported.

Experts have collected samples from the carcass of the tiger cub for testing and sent it to the laboratory to ascertain the exact cause of the death, the officials said.

The cub was unwell for the past few days, they added, the news agency reported.

A tiger cub was found dead on Deonara-Kurmuda Road under the Lendezari forest area in Tumsar of Bhandara district on December 30. A full-grown tiger's mutilated carcass was found in Jhanjhariya beat also in the Tumsar forest range, officials added.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

latur wildlife maharashtra India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK