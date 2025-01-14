Tehsildar Ram Borgaonkar said that people have been reporting bird deaths since Monday, and the animal husbandry department was asked to collect samples for analysis

As many as 35 crows were found dead in different parts of Udgir town in Maharashtra's Latur district in two days, and carcasses have been sent for testing, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to officials, bird carcasses were found in Hutatma Smarak Garden and Mahatma Gandhi Garden in Latur, among other areas, on Monday and Tuesday.

"After receiving complaints from residents, we visited Hutatma Smarak Garden, where eight to ten dead carcases were found, and 10 to 15 dead crows were found at Mahatma Gandhi Garden. Six carcasses were sent to the Regional Disease Investigation Laboratory in Pune to ascertain the cause of death. At least 35 crows have been found dead so far," livestock development officer Dr Prakash Dhond said, according to the PTI.

Tehsildar Ram Borgaonkar said that people have been reporting bird deaths since Monday, and the animal husbandry department was asked to collect samples for analysis.

Borgaonkar has urged Udgir residents not to panic.

Tiger cub found dead near village in Gondia forest range in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a tiger cub was found dead in an area adjoining a village in the Gondia forest range of Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said, as per the PTI.

Earlier, a tiger and a cub were found dead in separate incidents in the neighbouring Bhandara district in Maharashtra some 15 days ago.

The carcass of the male cub of tigress T14 was spotted by a patrolling team of forest department personnel in Dasgaon beat, located near Kohka village in Gondia, on Tuesday, the PTI reported.

Experts have collected samples from the carcass of the tiger cub for testing and sent it to the laboratory to ascertain the exact cause of the death, the officials said.

The cub was unwell for the past few days, they added, the news agency reported.

A tiger cub was found dead on Deonara-Kurmuda Road under the Lendezari forest area in Tumsar of Bhandara district on December 30. A full-grown tiger's mutilated carcass was found in Jhanjhariya beat also in the Tumsar forest range, officials added.

