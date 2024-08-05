The family learned that the 4-year-old boy had fallen into the manhole after checking CCTV footage from a nearby bakery near their home in Ahmednagar.

A four-year-old boy in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra died after falling into a manhole while playing. A CCTV video, which has gone viral, shows how the toddler slipped into the manhole, which was covered with a makeshift slab, stated media reports.

The video shows the child falling down the manhole as soon as he stepped on the badly fitted lid. According to the media reports, the incident happened on Sunday at 6 pm, as he was playing near his home. When he did not return, his family discovered he was missing and began searching the neighbourhood, reports further stated.

Reportedly, the family learnt that the 4-year-old boy had fallen into the manhole after checking CCTV footage from a local bakery. Locals gathered around the manhole and phoned the cops for help. After initiating a rescue operation, authorities were able to retrieve the youngster from the manhole around 10 p.m., but he had already perished.

The police have filed a case and are investigating the event.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl died after the metal gate of a housing society in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, collapsed on her, a police official said on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at a Pimpri Chinchwad housing society in Bopkhel as she was playing with other youngsters, according to him, as reported by PTI.

A video of the incident, which showed a toddler sprinting towards a house to alert the residents, became viral on social media.

The footage shows a man arriving at the Pimpri Chinchwad housing society and lifting the injured child.

"While they were playing, one of the children closed the sliding metal gate." When the three-and-a-half-year-old child approached the gate, it fell. It appears like the gate came out of the sliding channel and dropped. An accidental death complaint has been filed," a Pimpri Chinchwad police station officer told PTI.

In a separate incident, a civic official stated that a couple suffered injuries after the plaster on the ceiling of their flat in Thane city, Maharashtra, collapsed on them in the early hours of Thursday, as reported by PTI.

According to him, the event happened at 4 a.m. at the ground floor apartment of a two-story structure in the Bedekar Nagar neighbourhood of Diwa, as reported by PTI.

According to Yasin Tadvi, head of Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, "the ceiling plaster fell on the couple when they were asleep."