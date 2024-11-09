The BJP leader was speaking at a rally in support of Mahayuti coalition candidates Atul Save (Aurangabad East), Sanjay Shirsat (Aurangabad West) and Pradip Jaiswal (Aurangabad Central) for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday asserted that 'vote jihad' in the state must be countered with a 'dharma-yuddha (religious war)' of votes, as he campaigned for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

According to news agency PTI, Fadnavis, while addressing a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in support of Mahayuti coalition candidates Atul Save (Aurangabad East), Sanjay Shirsat (Aurangabad West), and Pradip Jaiswal (Aurangabad Central), spoke strongly about the political landscape in the state.

“No one can change the name of this city now. At an AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) rally here, someone asked who was Sambhaji Maharaj. Sambhaji Maharaj remained undefeated for nine years. So, we have given his name to the city,” Fadnavis said, referring to the recent renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar in honour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire after his father, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

According to PTI, the BJP leader then pointed to the issue of 'vote jihad' that he claimed had affected previous elections. “A vote jihad has begun in the state now. We saw that in the Lok Sabha elections. In Dhule, we were ahead by 1.90 lakh votes, but the Malegaon (assembly segment) had 1.94 lakh votes, and we were defeated by only 4,000 votes. This Vote Jihad was the reason for our defeat there because we were not united,” he alleged.

Fadnavis also cited the words of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, who had said 'Batenge to katenge (divided we perish)', and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said 'Ek rahenge to safe rahenge (united we remain safe)'. “This election is an opportunity to show that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was a saffron fortress,” he added.

Without naming Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis remarked, “Late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray gave the name 'Sambhajinagar' to this city, and now some people are ashamed to call Bal Thackeray Hinduhriday Samrat (ruler of Hindu hearts). They even call him 'Janab' Bal Thackeray.”

Rs 1600-crore water pipeline scheme sanctioned in just eight days: Devendra Fadnavis

PTI reported that continuing his criticism, Fadnavis attacked the AIMIM and its supporters. “This is an election for crushing the dreams of those who are trying to bring the rule of Razakars to the city,” he said, referring to the infamous militia of the Nizam of Hyderabad, who were associated with Aurangabad before it became part of Maharashtra.

“If they are doing vote jihad, Sambhajinagar should be ready to do dharma-yuddha of votes,” Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said.

Speaking on issues related to development, Fadnavis elaborated the Mahayuti government’s accomplishments. He mentioned the sanctioning of a Rs 1600-crore water pipeline scheme in just eight days and said that although the local administration lacked the funds to contribute Rs 600 crore to the project, the Maharashtra Government had covered the cost. “The Maha Vikas Aghadi government stopped it, but the Mahayuti resumed it, and the city will have enough water in every home within the next three months,” he said.

Fadnavis also highlighted other infrastructure projects, including the resolution of issues related to garbage, sewer lines, and roads. “We also built the (Nagpur-Mumbai) Samruddhi highway, which helped bring Rs 73,000-crore worth of investments to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar,” he said, adding that the state had also sanctioned Rs 740 crore for expanding the local airport. Fadnavis also promised the development of a sports university and a cricket stadium in the city if the Mahayuti wins the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

(With PTI inputs)